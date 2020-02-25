Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Crawford & Co (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:CRD/B opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.