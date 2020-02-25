Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

CRD.A stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $444.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.