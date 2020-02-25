Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:CRD.B opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRD.B. TheStreet cut Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

