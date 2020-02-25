Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.15. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,270,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

