CrypticCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $577,189.00 and $3,602.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00612659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00098182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00114407 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002449 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

