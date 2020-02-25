Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Trading Down 5.2%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.66 and last traded at $111.75, 1,481,062 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,439,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

