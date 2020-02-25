Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 19,391,768 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 12,526,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

DNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. State Street Corp raised its position in Denbury Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after buying an additional 1,774,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 459,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,172,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 117,585 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

