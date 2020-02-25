Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Trading Down 5.1%

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.64, 8,480,272 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,015,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

