Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.18, 1,871,483 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,022,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.41%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.