Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.18, 1,871,483 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 1,022,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.41%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

