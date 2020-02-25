Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.11. 346,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,403. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$6.04 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

