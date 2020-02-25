Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. 912,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,609. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

