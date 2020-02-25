Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock worth $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. 912,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,609. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
