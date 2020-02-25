Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Shares Down 5.2%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.01, 566,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 331,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XCUR. Guggenheim began coverage on Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Exicure Company Profile

