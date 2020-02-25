Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Down 5.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.70, approximately 1,030,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,475,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $745.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 118.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

