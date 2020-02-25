Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Down 5.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.70, approximately 1,030,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,475,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $745.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 118.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
