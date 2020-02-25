Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,084,000 after acquiring an additional 192,903 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in FOX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. FOX has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

