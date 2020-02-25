FSA Group Ltd (FSA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on March 13th

FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from FSA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Shares of ASX:FSA remained flat at $A$1.34 ($0.95) during trading on Tuesday. 50,622 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 774.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.61. FSA Group has a twelve month low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of A$1.53 ($1.09).
About FSA Group
