FSA Group Ltd (FSA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on March 13th

FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from FSA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:FSA remained flat at $A$1.34 ($0.95) during trading on Tuesday. 50,622 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 774.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.61. FSA Group has a twelve month low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of A$1.53 ($1.09).

About FSA Group

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company's Services segment offers debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, bankruptcy, and easy debt management services. Its Consumer Lending segment is involved in the home loan lending and broking, and personal loan lending activities.

