G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading Down 5.2%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s share price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.74, approximately 599,464 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 549,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 227,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.