Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 597,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 185,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $302.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,552,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 414,922 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 4,193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 500,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,167,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 245,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 557,039 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,619,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 182,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.