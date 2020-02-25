Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66, 780,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 530,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 1,552,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

