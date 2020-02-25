Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66, 780,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 530,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
