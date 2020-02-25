Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
Several research firms have issued reports on GSS. Clarus Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,778. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
