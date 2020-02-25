Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSS. Clarus Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,778. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.