Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 1,369,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,427. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 122,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 483,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,719,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 176,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

