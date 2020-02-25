Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Griffin Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

