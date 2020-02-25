Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. Griffin Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.75.
Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.
Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile
Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.
