Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Guess? alerts:

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guess? by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Guess? by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 1,600,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Guess? has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.