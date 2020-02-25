Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.99). The stock had a trading volume of 8,130,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMSO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 283.50 ($3.73).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

