Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:HMSO traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.99). The stock had a trading volume of 8,130,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.31%.
About Hammerson
We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.
