Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,515. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

