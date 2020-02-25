Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 5.2%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55, 2,218,309 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,210,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $839.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Himax Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

