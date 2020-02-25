Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCG. TD Securities lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.67.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.74. 79,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$15.37 and a twelve month high of C$35.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.70.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

