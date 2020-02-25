Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HNHPF traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 311,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,503. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.