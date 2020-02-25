Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
HNHPF traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 311,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,503. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
