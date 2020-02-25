Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Issues Earnings Results

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

IDP stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.50 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 513,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Innovaderma has a 52-week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.88 ($1.54).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Joe Bayer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £1,860 ($2,446.72).

About Innovaderma

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

