Insider Buying: Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Acquires 38,668 Shares of Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 38,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,948.32.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $2,903.76.

SALM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 121,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $33.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.