Insider Buying: Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 88,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $619.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.