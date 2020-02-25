Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading Down 5.5%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.86, approximately 6,921,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,524,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Invesco by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,614,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Invesco by 5,411.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 705,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 692,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit