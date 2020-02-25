Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.86, approximately 6,921,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,524,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Invesco by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,614,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Invesco by 5,411.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 705,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 692,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

