Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

IVQ.U remained flat at $C$6.89 during trading on Tuesday. 20,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.17 million and a PE ratio of -8.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.62. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$5.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.96.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Invesque from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

