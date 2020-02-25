Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Shares Down 5.2%

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.45, 7,432,059 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 5,162,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

