KBR (NYSE:KBR) Trading Down 5.4%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.18, approximately 2,522,895 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,384,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 639,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

