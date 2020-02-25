KBR (NYSE:KBR) Trading Down 5.4%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.18, approximately 2,522,895 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,384,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 639,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit