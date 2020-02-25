Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,519. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $129.41. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

