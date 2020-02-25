Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.97, approximately 1,456,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 593,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Several analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

