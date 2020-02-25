LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.72, approximately 980,082 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 840,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTM shares. HSBC cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BBA Icatu Securities raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

