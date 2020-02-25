LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 107,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

