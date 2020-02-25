Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $113,455.00 and $322.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,941.70 or 2.13094302 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025028 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,716,281 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.