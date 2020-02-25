LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.55, 663,365 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 724,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260 over the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

