Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

TSE:LUG traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.30. 352,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,378. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.43.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.