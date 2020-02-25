LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Down 5.3%

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.81 and last traded at $75.41, approximately 2,406,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,352,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

