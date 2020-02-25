Magnolia Group LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Magnolia Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,330 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 8.0% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 91,492,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,580,117. The stock has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit