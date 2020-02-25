Magnolia Group LLC Has $16.08 Million Holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Nicholas Financial comprises 1.9% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nicholas Financial worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

