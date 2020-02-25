Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

MMI stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.03. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at $5,202,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

