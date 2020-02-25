MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MGEE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.44. 3,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $83.26.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

