Michael Gerard Mcallister Purchases 2,600 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) President Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 5,328,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,387. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

