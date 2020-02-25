Michael Gerard Mcallister Purchases 2,600 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) President Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 5,328,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,387. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit