Michael T. Crowley, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,308. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after buying an additional 920,429 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,526,000 after acquiring an additional 280,804 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after acquiring an additional 422,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,674,000 after acquiring an additional 290,440 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 251,707 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

