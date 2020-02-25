Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 5.3%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $52.10, approximately 41,854,180 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 24,825,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.
MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.92.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.