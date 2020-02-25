Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 5.3%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $52.10, approximately 41,854,180 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 24,825,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

