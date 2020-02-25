Minereum (MNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $105,681.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $105,681.00 and approximately $232.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,247,588 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

